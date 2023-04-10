The Armidale Express
Leigh James receives RAS president's certificate of appreciation

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Leigh James has judged at Sydney Royal for 35 years. Picture by Hayley Warden
Leigh James has judged at Sydney Royal for 35 years. Picture by Hayley Warden

With 35 years of judging at Sydney Royal to his name, and a keen eye for quality fruit and vegetables, it is only fitting that former Armidale resident Leigh James should be recognised for his extraordinary achievements with a RAS president's certificate of appreciation.

