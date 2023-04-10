A FULL program of events will see New England host 10 days of activities as part of Youth Week in the region.
There will be plenty of fun with kids in Armidale and Guyra learning life skills such as cooking and driver education.
It starts April 20 with cup cake decorating and finishes April 29 with free tickets and popcorn vouchers to Belgrave Cinema, Armidale.
Read also:
Kids in Armidale will also be invited to share their views with Council through a survey and in person at a morning tea with the mayor and councillors.
Youth Week began as a NSW Government initiative in 1989, and has been well supported across New England for a number of years.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland said Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to get together and share ideas and views about issues affecting their lives.
"We want to hear their views on local issues, areas of concerns and increase community awareness of young people and what's important to them," he said.
"Any young person from 12 to 24 years of age is welcome to complete the survey and have their voice heard.
"I also look forward to speaking with our young people about the issues they care about during morning tea at the Town Hall."
The NSW Government jointly funds Youth Week activities with councils.
The council has to agree to involve young people in all aspects of Youth Week, including the planning, development and management of activities.
Most years there is a central theme with a major event or group of activities.
"This year's theme for NSW Youth Week is 'Connect, Participate and Celebrate,' as it really is an opportunity to re-engage with the community after the pandemic," Armidale council's community services manager Kylie Giles said.
"As a mother of teens and young adults, as well as decades of experience working in the community in the areas of education and child protection, I feel privileged to be in a role where I get to plan this year's Youth Week.
"We have really cool activities on offer in Guyra and Armidale from making cupcakes, spring rolls, tote bags, attending a workshop to learn safe driving skills or going to the movies.
To book one of the workshops or a spot at morning tea contact kgiles@armidale.nsw.gov.au.
A full list of events is on the Armidale council's Facebook page.
The youth survey can be found at: https://yoursay.armidale.nsw.gov.au/embeds/projects/84995/survey-tools/92344
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.