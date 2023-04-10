The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Armidale Council is running a string of free activities as part of Youth Week celebrations

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FULL program of events will see New England host 10 days of activities as part of Youth Week in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.