Easter is a time for care and reflection

In this country, Easter marks the end of summer. Here in Armidale the sudden drop in temperature and starting the wood heaters would back up the notion.
The holiest weekend in the Christian calendar in the northern hemisphere coincides with spring's first flourishing of life returning after the darkness.
Not so in Australia, where many spend the long weekend enjoying the company of family and friends.
Strict religious observance of Easter has declined as the number of Australians of faith has fallen.
This weekend marks Jesus Christ's sacrifice on the cross and His resurrection for some.
For others, it is a time of different, but no less critical, religious significance, or indeed no spiritual significance at all.
In all cases, it is a weekend worthy of consideration and reflection.
The message of Easter has endured beyond Australia's cultural inheritance from the Christian tradition.
It has been seen as a worthy time through history - and so it remains - to give thanks and be kind.
Those travelling after the long weekend should be careful and considerate so they, and those travelling around them, make it home.
But reflection needs to become action. Our shared duty is to make the roads safer, from governments to every driver who gets behind the wheel. Passengers, too, must share in this joint effort.
It is worth considering, once again, what responsibility we all have to ensure we, the people we love and the people with whom we live in a community arrive safely.
Easter is a time to share in the fruits of our community's labour and, indeed, to come together.
This is a joint project in which we all take part and upon which we should reflect carefully.
