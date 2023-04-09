The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charolais cow continues to Amaze

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel and Casey Wieck, Delungra, Michael MacCue, RAS, judge Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Cecil Plains, Queensland, and owner, Greg Frizell, Wakefield Charolais, Wollomombi. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Nigel and Casey Wieck, Delungra, Michael MacCue, RAS, judge Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Cecil Plains, Queensland, and owner, Greg Frizell, Wakefield Charolais, Wollomombi. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

An eight-year-old Charolais cow with a heifer calf at foot has swept the field to be the best Charolais exhibit of the Sydney Royal Cattle show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.