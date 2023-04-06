The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime
In Depth

Missing woman Niamh Maye last seen in Jingellic 21 years ago

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niamh Maye (left) and older sister Fionnuala Hagerty pictured together in 2001, a year before Niamh disappeared. Picture: Contributed
Niamh Maye (left) and older sister Fionnuala Hagerty pictured together in 2001, a year before Niamh disappeared. Picture: Contributed

Armidale teenager Niamh Maye vanished from the Snowy Valleys without a trace in 2002 at just 18 years old, leaving her parents, five sisters and brother without answers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.