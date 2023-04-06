Armidale teenager Niamh Maye vanished from the Snowy Valleys without a trace in 2002 at just 18 years old, leaving her parents, five sisters and brother without answers.
Despite more than two decades passing since her disappearance investigators and loved ones continue to push for justice.
Older sister of two years Fionnuala Hagerty said not a day goes by where she doesn't think of Niamh.
"She was such a bright, happy, smart, outgoing person and we wish she was still with us today," Mrs Hagerty said. "It is hard to believe 21 years have passed but we try to let our good memories of the years we had with her outweigh the sadness of losing her and the circumstances."
Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said while Niamh's case is cold, it remains open.
"We are still getting information coming in regarding the case," he said.
March 30 marked 21 years since Niamh's last reported sighting in Jingellic. Before her disappearance Niamh had been camping with two friends at the Batlow Camping Grounds before they relocated to the Ardrossan Orchards.
The trio had been seasonal workers picking apples at various orchards in the area.
After being left on her own in Batlow due to bus ticket issues, Niamh was forced to delay her return home and had purchased a Countrylink bus ticket to Sydney which was scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2002.
Niamh was said to have been travelling with a man named Jason Nicklason, better known as Jack, in the days leading up to her last known sighting.
It is said the pair had been travelling in Jack's black 1969 HK Holden hearse, with Victorian registration plates KFT 560, visiting areas including Adelong Falls and Blowering Dam between March 28 and March 29.
On March 31, Easter Sunday, it was reported Jack and a second man, Garth Gemmell, drove Niamh towards Tumut where they allege Jack left her at about 1pm that day.
A missing persons report was made to Armidale police on April 3, 2002, and on April 11, 2002, NSW Police established Strike Force Yola to investigate her disappearance.
Mrs Hagerty said Niamh was due to travel by bus that day from Batlow to the train at Cootamundra and on to Sydney to come to her house.
"When she didn't make it to Sydney we knew immediately that something was wrong," Mrs Hagerty said.
Niamh was last seen leaving the Jingellic campground on March 30 with another fruit picker who offered to drive her to Batlow to catch the bus the following day. She never made it back to Batlow.
"That person died in October that year. We never believed that she would hitch-hike, especially when she had a ticket to travel from Batlow, and think it's unlikely she even made it as far as Batlow. But we won't ever really know until we find her or her belongings."
Niamh's remains or belongings have never been found.
"We just want to find her to try to get some answers to what happened and to lay her to rest," Mrs Hagerty said.
"We are very grateful to the police for their ongoing work and also to the locals who have been so supportive to our family and have participated in searches or continue to come forward with any information or items they have found that may help find her.
"We are especially grateful to the team at Casefile who have worked tirelessly to help us find answers to what happened and to tell Niamh's story. We hope to release the podcast, Missing Niamh early next year."
Loved ones are still trying to find answers, knowing if the roles were reversed Niamh would do the same. The lead investigator has since retired, but detectives remain on the case.
"We want to know we have tried everything possible to find her," Mrs Hagerty said.
A coronial inquest into Niamh's disappearance in 2012 heard a theory implicating a group of unnamed Tumut men. Her family believe the unnamed men, or the men she was last seen with may hold the answers to her whereabouts.
Mrs Hagerty last year launched missingniamh.com and Facebook page dedicated to finding out what happened to her sister.
Information can be submitted anonymously via the website.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
