DOCTORS and surgeons from overseas will be crucial in filling the gaps amid a shortage in rural areas across the state.
That's the view of Dr Neil Ferguson, who is originally from the UK and has spent the last seven years working as an orthopaedic surgeon at Armidale.
He was recently joined by Dr Shivan Jassim, who has brought a new set of skills to the region.
He has worked as an orthopaedic surgeon in various hospitals across the UK and specialises in upper limb surgeries.
Dr Ferguson said there are many obstacles at the bureaucratic level which makes it difficult for doctors from overseas.
"They make things pretty difficult for foreign doctors considering the crisis we have in regional communities," Dr Ferguson said.
"The organising group that control it are all based in cities and I don't think they have a proper grasp of how critical things are with doctor shortages.
"The only way we're going to fill the gaps for the next few years is going to be with foreign doctors.
"Australian doctors don't want to move to Armidale or Tamworth and I don't know why because I've lived here for seven years and I've never regretted it.
"Any doctor or surgeon who is willing to move their family to a regional town and be part of the community should be supported," he said.
Dr Ferguson said Armidale has never had a surgeon like Dr Jassim.
He has completed fellowship training in Australia as a subspecialist and has 16 years experience.
He comes to the region with his wife Rebecca and two boys Rhodri and Isaac.
"A friend of mine mentioned that they might have been looking for someone (at Armidale) when Dr Robin Diebold retired," Dr Jassim said.
"I know there is a bit of a need to have someone like me here, but I have felt wanted as well.
"When I was looking for consultant jobs and somewhere to live, we weren't getting the same vibe from some of the places in the city.
"We came here last year to have a bit of a look around and we felt really welcomed by the people.
"Armidale is a really special place and I'm excited to be able to give back to the community."
Dr Jassim said pressure on GP's can make things difficult and everyone is feeling the pinch with doctor shortages.
"It is a difficult one, I am used to working in larger cities, it's a bit more hands on here, but I can speak more directly to the GP's," he said.
"They are definitely under the pump and we feel the effects of other departments who are struggling with recruitment and in other areas."
Dr Jassim said personal experience and a keen interest in sport led to him specialising in his field.
"I had a shoulder reconstruction back when I was a third year doctor," he said.
"I found the upper limbs quite interesting and the more I learned about my own injury, the more interested I became in it.
"A lot of my training has been geared towards shoulders, elbows, hands, nerve injuries and things like that.
"Some of it is sport based and I can treat a wide range of people, whether it be wear and tear or other injuries, I enjoy the fact that a lot of it is quite innovative."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
