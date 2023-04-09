Wool growers are prioritising the creation of safer working conditions for shearers in woolsheds.
A shearing shed can be a dangerous environment, with shearers taking huge health risks, including back issues caused by handling large numbers of sheep.
"Back injuries and suffering from cuts are some of the most common accidents that can happen in a shed," farmer Robert Lamph said.
NSW Farmers and SafeWork NSW farming are recommending the installation of a race to delivery system in existing and future sheds across the ag community.
The system works by funnelling sheep directly to the shearer, instead of the traditional method of dragging them from the catching pen.
It not only makes the process more time efficient, but reduces the likelihood of back injuries.
"The race delivery system is taking the work out of the shearers in catching them," Mr Lamph said.
"It's up to us to ensure they [employees] have a safe working environment."
NSW Farmers have been holding workshops to help farmers upgrade sheds and take on new safety precautions.
"I have an old shed built in the 1950's and need to make sure it's in a conditional state that satisfies safety conditions," farmer Gavin Hombsche said.
"It's important to employees to have a safe environment, but employees who don't feel like they are safe are less likely to return."
NSW Farmers farm safety advisor Charles Laverty, said the shortage of shearers has become more evident in the industry over the past few years with farmers struggling to not only attract, but retain shearers.
"Shearing is a very specialised and is very strenuous work ... having highly skilled labourers that are appreciated goes a long way in retaining these people to the industry. One of the ways growers can show their appreciation is making improvements to their sheds," Mr Laverty said.
Mr Laverty said due to the last few years being good for mixed farming and higher cropping areas, this is the perfect time for farmers to make these improvements to their sheds.
"There is now a little bit more money around and to spread around the property. The farmers are putting that money into their shearing sheds," he said.
"Making the conditions as good as we can for the shearers coming into the shed, means that we should have a higher retention rate."
SafeWork NSW is also advising farmers to not only focus on the big ticket items, but also take a good look at simple safety precautions.
"Simple safety precautions can save lives. Ensure that safety guards are in place on shearing equipment, ensure you have lock out procedure and complete risk assessments at the beginning of the year," Assistant State Inspector at SafeWork NSW Mark McLean said.
Mr McLean is further advising farmers to also take care in documenting incidents or safety conversations with employees in their paddock, or stock diaries.
"It can be just as simple as making a note of it in their notes app or sending a text message to the employee," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
