TEENAGERS have helped Walcha Council plan two events as part of its annual Youth Week Festival.
The day will be called Teens on Tour and there will also be a youth disco when the kids return that night at Walcha.
Youth Week began as a NSW Government initiative in 1989, and has been well supported by Walcha Council for a number of years.
The NSW Government invites all councils in the state to jointly fund Youth Week activities in their area.
The council has to agree to involve young people in all aspects of Youth Week, including the planning, development and management of activities.
"We've had lots of discussions, and many ideas have come together to create a super celebration of (and for) our youth," Council said.
"Teens on Tour is an opportunity for Walcha teenagers to explore their world, and overcome issues such as lack of transport and social isolation during the holidays.
"The free bus to Tamworth, will give them the opportunity to engage in a range of activities with their friends, and council youth staff.
"The Youth Disco (will include) a DJ and dancing, in a healthy and supervised environment, providing a great opportunity for important social connection.
"The small army of youth will also run activities, games and competitions such as the expression selfie station (extension on the idea which was popular in 2022)."
There will also be a pizza tasting competition, glow stick challenge, drug and alcohol trivia and the chill and chat craft space
"Young people can choose to participate in any or all of the activities at the event, and will provide an avenue for them to address issues of concern and highlight their contribution to the community."
The Teens on Tour trip to Tamworth is for youth aged 14-18-years-old and will leave at 9am at the Walcha library on April 21.
It is a free event although some spending money is encouraged while shopping.
It will return at 5pm with the youth dance to follow for kids aged 12-18year-old. It will run from 6pm-8pm.
Bookings for 'Teens on Tour' can be made online at: https://forms.gle/Ti4pn5bx4Khhb14J6. No booking is needed for the Youth Disco.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
