In 1969 the Gates formed their Charolais stud Romsteck. They bought Shorthorn cattle from Munro's Weebollabolla herd for insemination with the first imported Charolais semen in Australia. In 1970 the first half-cross Charolais calves were born. Luck was with them, calving eight heifer calves from 12 straws, an excellent start for a breeding programme. In 1973 they sold three-quarter Charolais cattle in a sale at St Marys, in Western Sydney. A white heifer sold for $4300. In 1974 a Charolais steer bred by the Gates won first prize at Homebush in the over 400 kilograms class.