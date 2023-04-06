Community spirit was on full display in Armidale as locals turned out in their droves for the city's annual Autumn Festival on April 1.
Thousands of people descended on the CBD to watch as more than 40 floats made their way through town for the festival's street parade.
Other attractions at the event included food trucks, market stalls, amusement rides and live entertainment.
It was the first time since 2019 that the festival had been held in full, with the pandemic curtailing recent editions.
This year's event also marked 40 years of the Breakfast with the Band fundraiser in Civic Park.
Mayor Sam Coupland said it was the most packed he had ever seen the festival.
"I'd say that we had 5000-odd people watching the parade, lining the streets and then down in mall, so we had a huge turnout," he said.
"The highlight for me was 43 community floats. The winner was a six-metre koala float, which was absolutely awesome.
"We had everything ranging from schools to the martial arts group, through to the koala float and council. The festival had it all."
Renew Armidale took out the Best Overall award with their giant koala float, which also won plenty of praise from onlookers.
Other awards went to Armidale Waldorf School (Best School), UNE International (Best Community) and Graham Betts (Best Business).
Anthony Kelly Martial Arts, Uniting Autumn Lodge and NEGS earned a special mention.
Cr Coupland said significant planning went into organising the annual Autumn Festival.
"There's a committee that comes together that includes council staff as well as committed people from the community," he said.
"In terms of the organisation of it, I'd say it has been six or more months in the process because we are coming back from COVID.
"The last time we had a full parade was in 2019 and last year we had a stationary one just in the mall, but this year we brought the floats back.
"What we have done now is set up a really good template for how our future parades will operate."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
