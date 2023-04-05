Sunday
The Armidale Farmers Market will be held at Curtis Park on Easter Sunday, from 8am to 5pm. Stall holders offer fresh seasonal produce, including meat, cheese, eggs, coffee and other products from the New England region. The markets are held on the second Sunday of each month.
Friday-Monday
Tenterfield will be abuzz with activity over the Easter long weekend as the Autumn Festival returns for a third straight year. The four-day event begins on Good Friday with live music, barefoot bowls, children's entertainment and a barbecue lunch at the Tenterfield Bowls Club. Other events scheduled across the weekend include markets at Jubilee Park, high tea at the Tenterfield Railway Station and helicopter tours departing Shirley Park.
Tuesday
They will be racing at Armidale racecourse on Tuesday, with a seven-race TAB meeting. The first race starts at 1.15pm and there will be tote and local bookmakers, as well as full bar and catering facilities.
Monday, April 17
Dr Flavia Fayet-Moore will speak about nutrition and feeding children in the early years at NOVA (122 Faulkner Street). The presentation starts at 9.30am and will also include Alissa Patacic, founder of the Flourish Cooperative, based in Armidale who has created a space for mothers. Register online to attend, at unesri.com.au.
April 21-23
The Armidale School Rugby Carnival is Australia's largest Under 12s rugby tournament, and approximately 900 players and more than 1000 parents are expected to attend this year. The carnival will be held over three days at the school.
