Property of the week: 44 Lawson Road, Armidale

44 Lawson Road, Armidale
There is a lot to love about this patch of paradise in tightly held Saumarez Ponds, 12km west of Armidale CBD.
Firstly there's the space, peace and privacy, as well as the beauty of this 5ha (12-acre) well-watered property, with established gardens, lush lawns, four fenced paddocks and tree-lined driveway to the residence.
And what a stunning home it is, with a sensitive renovation melding old and new. It has been meticulously extended and renovated by Armidale's Joakim Ho, of Natural Matters Design, who combines aesthetics with sustainability.
The result is a beautiful, energy-efficient home with cedar double-glazed windows and sliding doors framing verdant views, elegant polished concrete floors, vaulted ceilings and fluid open-plan living (lounge, dining and entertainer's kitchen) flowing to a north-facing deck.
The split-level layout is designed to accommodate a family's changing needs with light-filled main bedroom (with deck access, walk-in robe and ensuite), four other bedrooms, study and a second lounge.
