CONSIDERING others in thought and action is a strong belief of The Armidale School's Fred Kearney and one which he conveyed with conviction to take out the NSW Lions Youth of the Year award at the State final in Bathurst on Saturday night, April 1.
Representing the Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club and Lions N1 District which includes most of northern NSW, Fred impressed six judges during a gruelling process with four other finalists, from Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong and Young.
Fred said his reaction was "surprised, shocked and excited" at being name the overall winner of the competition which for decades has developed leadership in young Australians.
As part of the judging process the finalists were interviewed by a panel of six judges on their academic, co-curricular, community and leadership achievements. They also had to answer three general knowledge questions: 'how do you address current issues in your local community'; 'how is Australia finding a balance between urban development and maintaining environmental sustainability', and 'how effective is the United Nations in dealing with humanitarian crisis'.
The finalists then delivered two impromptu speeches and a prepared speech at a dinner attended by Lions, family and school representatives.
"The first topic for the impromptus was 'what matters to you' and I spoke of the importance of community and ensuring that in a modern society we do not become consumed in ourselves and solely focus on our own goals," Fred said.
"For the second question 'Should the date of Australia Day be changed and why', I reflected on the importance of national pride and spirit but how we must also be able to celebrate our nation on a day which recognises everyone and does not discriminate against some."
In his prepared speech Fred drew on the record drought of 2018-19, questioning the notion whether tough times make people tougher. Instead, he proposed that allowing for vulnerability to seek help for yourself and others will ultimately make for healthier and stronger individuals and communities.
Fred, whose home is a farm at Coonabarabran, is senior prefect at TAS and also captain of rowing, captain of rugby and captain of debating and public speaking. In the past 12 months he won the under 19 Australian indoor rowing championships, played for the NSW under 18s Barbarian XV that were runners up in the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships, was a grand-finalist in the National Virtual Debating Competition and helped drive a student initiative to support the Blue Tree Project for mental health.
"It has been an incredible experience meeting some of the brightest and driven students from across the state and hearing their stories and how they are making change in their schools and communities," he said.
"I would like to thank the Lions Club of Mount Panorama Bathurst, for hosting the evening and to the Lions Club of Armidale Dumaresq for sponsoring me and for assisting me to reach this level. I'm really looking forward to meeting more amazing young people at the national final next month."
Previous state winners include include Andrew Gee (Federal Member for Calare, who was in the audience), Andrew Charlton (Federal Member for Parramatta) and Adam Marshall (State Member for Northern Tablelands).
The national final will be held at the Gold Coast on May 1.
