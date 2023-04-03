Fred, whose home is a farm at Coonabarabran, is senior prefect at TAS and also captain of rowing, captain of rugby and captain of debating and public speaking. In the past 12 months he won the under 19 Australian indoor rowing championships, played for the NSW under 18s Barbarian XV that were runners up in the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships, was a grand-finalist in the National Virtual Debating Competition and helped drive a student initiative to support the Blue Tree Project for mental health.