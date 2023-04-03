The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Oxley Highway closed from Wollun Road at Walcha to New England Highway closed at Bendemeer due to grassfire

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters remain at the scene and the Oxley Highway is closed. File picture
Firefighters remain at the scene and the Oxley Highway is closed. File picture

EMERGENCY services have been forced to close a highway to all traffic as a grassfire burns north of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.