Supporters of the region's rising music stars gathered in the glorious gardens of PLC Armidale for the annual Armidale Youth Orchestra (AYO) fundraiser.
The event is held in honour of the late Rosemary Leitch, Armidale's only female mayor and one of Armidale's greatest supporters of the arts and youth music.
A morning of music from the AYO groups was followed by local food and champagne.
The Armidale Youth Orchestra is a not-for-profit volunteer-run organisation, closely affiliated with the New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM).
Speaking after the event, Dr Erica Smith, chair of the volunteer AYO committee, said people often do not realise just how high the calibre of the AYO orchestra is.
"We have two players who are Australian Youth Orchestra alumni," and a large portion of our musicians are Australian Music Examinations Board Grade 8 and above.
Each year all the AYO ensembles and families travel to Sawtell Beach for a weekend of music-making.
"When we had our Sawtell Camp earlier this year, our guest conductor Mark Sullivan made a point of telling the audience he had not seen anything in Australia that comes close to it," Dr Smith said.
"The level of commitment and skill of the players, teachers and conductors, and enthusiasm of the audience is amazing - he said there is nothing like it in the whole country"
The annual garden concert is the organisation's main fundraising event, organized to offset fees to make participation more affordable for all.
Established in 1968 to foster the orchestral talent of young musicians in Armidale, the Armidale Youth Orchestras offer music students a weekly program during the term with peer mentoring, advanced performing opportunities, master classes with professional performers, and above all, a chance to share the love of music-making with other young musicians from the broader Armidale community and beyond.
