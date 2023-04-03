National final awaits for local student

As Armidale celebrated the Autumn Festival on Saturday we saw many community groups and schools etc, come together.
Service clubs are a wonderful part of our community.
But while you get to see Lions members cooking a barbecue at these events, there are things they do that are less public.
Each year they host a leadership competition for school students called Youth of the Year, and on Saturday evening - as the festival in Armidale came to a close - some local residents were at the state final.
They had missed the festival to travel to Bathurst where TAS student Fred Kearney was one of five finalists.
Retired school teacher Dave Dorrian is the Lions Youth of the Year co-ordinator for Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club, and he was there along with The Armidale School's public speaking co-ordinator Tim Hughes, as well as Fred's parents and grandmother.
To get to the state final Fred had won a local competition at Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club last year.
He then won the regional final - also held in Armidale - and went through to the district final in Urunga.
Each stage of the competition sees the finalists interviewed by a panel of judges, while they also compete in a public speaking contest. The scores from both the interview and the public speaking are added together to get a winner.
Fred's victory at Urunga saw him move through to the state final at Bathurst on Saturday night.
Having won that he will now be a finalist when the national final is held on the Gold Coast at the end of this month.
About two decades ago, our state MP Adam Marshall made it to the Youth of the Year national final while he was a school student, where he managed to claim the public speaking prize.
We wish Fred the best of luck at the national final.
Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
