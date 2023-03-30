The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Uralla mayor Robert Bell said finding labourers is a consistent challenge

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Bell said renewable projects are testing Uralla Shire Council. Picture by Peter Hardin
Mayor Robert Bell said renewable projects are testing Uralla Shire Council. Picture by Peter Hardin

RENEWABLE energy projects in the region are presenting the small town of Uralla with a "real test", according to mayor Robert Bell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.