A CAMPER has been flown to hospital with critical head injuries after a tree fell and crushed a tent.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was rushed to Armidale hospital overnight on Wednesday after the tree landed on the tent she was camping in.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called on Thursday morning to fly the woman from Armidale to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
She will undergo specialist treatment for the critical head injuries she suffered.
The chopper's critical care team worked with hospital staff to stabilise the woman for transport before airlifting her.
She was in a serious condition at the time, a spokesperson for the Westpac helicopter confirmed.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
