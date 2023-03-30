The Armidale Express
Business

Brown and Krippner merges with Mitch Hanlon Consulting

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Founder of Hanlon Consulting Mitch Hanlon said his company is about to merge with Brown and Krippner, with the deal being finalised on March 28. Picture Peter Hardin
A company that has been in the New England region since the days of pack horse transport about 100 years ago, has merged with another firm.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

