This weekend the Guyra polocrosse club will host its annual carnival.
The club is hoping to draw many teams from NSW and Queensland as the 2023 season begins.
The club has many members, young and old, from beginners to national players and many in between. The Guyra Club has already seen success for some of its members.
At the start of the year we had several members selected in national squads- Abbott Grills, Ella Elks, Zac Finlayson, Emily Walmsley and Bridget McKemey.
Abbott Grills represented Australia at a recent International Test series in New Zealand.
At this series Australia came out convincing winners, winning all three games.
Abbott was also selected in an Australian team in a competition in Warwick in early May where Australia plays "the rest of the world".
SEE ALSO:
Emily Walmsley and Zac Finlayson were selected to play for NSW, at a recent Intermediate competition at the Muswellbrook show.
NSW came out winners in a nail-biting decider, winning by one goal. Emily took home the prizes winning Champion NSW Player and Champion Overall Player.
In our under 12s, Alexander McKemey has been selected to play in the sub junior competition at the coming Sydney Royal Show
At the upcoming Barastoc competition in Warwick in early May- Zac Finlayson, Abby Finlayson, Carlie Grills and Matt Grills have all been selected in their respective age divisions to play for NSW.
Tim Finlayson was selected in an under 26 squad and is waiting to hear if he has been selected.
With such a high calibre of players you can be assured of some great polocrosse.
Entry is free and we have a canteen and bar running all weekend with a homecooked meal on Saturday night. All are welcome!
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.