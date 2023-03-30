Friday-Sunday
The NSW Field State Hockey Championships are taking place at UNE over three days with about 25 teams competing for the state title. Many of the players are also vying for selection in state teams that will play at the national Masters Hockey Championships in Perth in October.
Saturday
The street parade is returning to the Armidale Autumn Festival on Saturday, along with festival favourites the Breakfast with the Band from 7am, the mass pipe bands in the mall and a return to entertainment and market stalls in Civic Park. Throughout the afternoon there will be amusement rides and live entertainment in Curtis Park. The street parade will take place at 12.30pm, from Central Park, via Dangar Street, Moore Street then Faulkner Street to the creeklands.
Sunday
The Three Seas, an ensemble that ensemble fuses West Bengal and Himalayan folk song with contemporary sounds from Sydney and Kolkata, will perform at the Playhouse Theatre on Sunday from 7pm. Tickets cost $25 and are available at www.events.humanitix.com.
Wednesday
An exhibition of original etchings, linocuts, dry point etchings and more opens at the New England Contemporary Print Gallery in the Armidale mall on Wednesday. It features collectable printmakers including local and regional artists.
Friday - Tuesday
Deepwater's beloved art show will feature guest artists and work by local creatives and artisans against a backdrop of music, workshops and food at Deepwater's School of Arts. There will be workshops, artisan markets, live music, food and beverages, a massive raffle and a huge exhibition of art for sale, all raising funds for local charities.
