The street parade is returning to the Armidale Autumn Festival on Saturday, along with festival favourites the Breakfast with the Band from 7am, the mass pipe bands in the mall and a return to entertainment and market stalls in Civic Park. Throughout the afternoon there will be amusement rides and live entertainment in Curtis Park. The street parade will take place at 12.30pm, from Central Park, via Dangar Street, Moore Street then Faulkner Street to the creeklands.

