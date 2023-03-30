Armidale District Cricket Associations 2022-23 premiers have been crowned.
Grand finals were held on March 25 and 26 across all grades.
The under 11s played regular round matches with the under 13s the youngest age group to contest a decider.
Ex-Services faced Guyra and clinched the victory in a nail-biting end to the match.
Servies batted first to make 6-81 and Guyra fell one run short at 7-80 after their 20 overs.
In the under 15s, Easts took on Hillgrove.
It was a dominant win for the Easts team who batted first to post 1-106 from their 20 overs.
In response Hillgrove only managed 6-88.
SEE ALSO:
In senior cricket, Guyra made it a Twenty20 and one day double with a close finish on Saturday.
Guyra batted first and made 7-115 from their 40 overs.
It went down to City's final two overs and they finished all out 112, four runs shy of a win.
The third grade decider was a washout and Walcha-Uralla and Guyra were declared joint premiers.
The second grade match was shifted to Sunday.
Walcha-Uralla won the toss and elected to send Easts in to bat.
It took them 18.4 overs to dismiss the Easts side for 35 runs.
And then it only took them eight overs with two wickets down to chase the runs down.
It was a remarkable win for the Walcha-Uralla teams with 2022-23 their first season in the Armidale District competition after they couldn't get the numbers to keep their tournament running.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.