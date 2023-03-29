NSW Teachers Association's Michael Sciffer said local educators are remaining "cautiously optimistic" about Labor's pre-election pledges.
"They've made a lot of positive promises," Mr Sciffer, also a counsellor at a number of New England public schools, said.
"But the Teachers Association and the broader Teachers Federation will be working hard to ensure they deliver on those promises."
READ ALSO:
In an attempt to address the chronic teacher shortage and improve student outcomes, NSW Labor said 10,000 teachers on temporary contracts would shift to permanent, and the annual three per cent wages cap would be removed.
Mr Sciffer said the moves would attract more people to the teaching profession and retain those already in the industry by offering them stability and certainty.
And the pledge to reduce teachers' administrative work by five hours each week is expected to free up time for lesson planning, collaboration with colleagues, and parental meet-and-greets, he said.
"There will be a big reduction in people's stress loads, which will also encourage more people to stay in the profession," the public school counsellor said.
Though the promises seem attractive, Mr Sciffer said if Labor does not follow through, then the government can expect strong pushback from unions.
NSW educational outcomes have plummeted since 2006, when the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) ranked the state third in Science, sixth in reading and ninth in mathematics in comparison to other countries.
Today, the state ranks 23rd in science, 23rd in reading and 31st in mathematics.
The Labor government is also expected to introduce a $400 million Education Future Fund, which would include literacy and numeracy tutoring for those who've fallen behind.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.