One2Boxing got more than it bargained for on the weekend, when it hosted what was intended to be an open sparring session for some of the younger boxers in the region, but ballooned into a gathering of more than 50 fighters of all ages.
Head coach Jamie Carroll said it was "absolutely awesome to see country gyms banded together".
Gyms from Armidale, Moree, Narrabri, Boggabri, Dubbo and Gunnedah took part, which was initially supposed to a free opportunity for young boxers to spar together.
"It was supposed to be for the younger kids, the under 14s, because in NSW the under 14s can't compete," Carroll said.
"A lot of the kids are up to the point where they need sparring, so I reached out to Chris Hallford at Fighting Arts Dubbo ... he's got a heap of [young students who need to spar]."
A couple of adults looking for sparring came along, and by word of mouth, more and more gyms heard of the event and elected to take part.
"It just snowballed, and we had a really good event for country boxing. It's really good to see it alive and well," Carroll said.
