House of the week: 157 Mann Street, Armidale

157 Mann Street, Armidale
This superb Federation home sits on a whopping 4238sqm in the coveted neighbourhood of Central South Armidale.
Built in 1912, it retains some period features such as high ceilings and fireplaces.
The expansive light-filled layout provides a seemingly endless connection to the outdoors, with every room enjoying views of verdant lawn and landscaped gardens.
Apart from the grounds, a standout feature is the octagonal conservatory/reception room with vaulted ceiling.
Another highlight is the upstairs main bedroom - a true retreat with ensuite, sitting area, north-facing balcony, a walk-in robe and extra- large storage.
Downstairs there are rooms galore for every member of the family to find their own space, or come together for meals and entertaining.
The country-style kauri pine kitchen features a cosy wood heater, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The kitchen adjoins the large dining room with high ceiling and period fireplace.
There is a central sitting room with fireplace, two more bedrooms, and a large north-facing sunroom opening to a covered entertaining deck with relaxing garden views.
Selling agent Paul Campbell says it is a very special listing.
"It is a superb property in Armidale's best address."
