The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Opting for bats as pest control could save the vineyard industry $50 million

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Zenon Czenze at one of the participating vineyards in Armidale. Picture supplied.
Dr Zenon Czenze at one of the participating vineyards in Armidale. Picture supplied.

Researchers at the University of New England (UNE) say bats could be employed as a natural pest control in vineyards instead of harmful pesticides, which could potentially save the industry $50 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.