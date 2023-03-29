Patience, commitment, determination and belief has paid off for rugby league star Lindsay Munro.
The Moree local made his debut for the Parramatta Eels Jersey Flegg team in their round three fixture against the Manly Sea Eagles on March 17.
The side, captained by fellow Moree junior Jock Brazel, claimed their first win for the season and the debutant crossed for two tries. The following week against the Penrith Panthers, Munro scored again in the 18-10 triumph.
"I was a bit nervous the first game because I wasn't sure if I belonged. It was a step up in the competition from the type of footy I played before," Munro said.
"But to score the two tries on debut, I felt like I was able to play in that league."
The now 20-year-old finished school at St Gregory's College in Campbelltown in 2020, stayed in Sydney, and played with the Camden Rams in the Group 6 competition over the last two seasons.
Munro said getting to where he is at now has been a challenge - he wasn't always selected in every representative side throughout his junior years - but he persisted.
He was rewarded with being selected in the Parramatta squad for the 2023 season and then by making his debut.
"I think about my parents and they to give me the opportunity to go to school in Sydney. They put in the effort for me to be here," he said.
"I am not just going to fold and give up straight away.
"I continued to work and develop. Eventually I got my shot which I capitalised on.
"And I will continue to do that until I keep moving up the grades."
Munro has his sights firmly set on making rugby league his full-time career.
And he's determined to put the hard work in to reach that.
"I turn 21 at the end of this year so that is the end of 21s. The goal is to have a good year and hopefully get the NSW Cup contract to play next year," he said
"That will be my best opportunity to hopefully play first grade one day."
Back in his hometown, Munro's family is part of the Moree Boomerangs club.
He has also got family in the Narwan Eels team.
Boomerangs president Peter Duncan hopes he can inspire other youngsters.
"His work ethic is like no other," he said.
"[He is a] true inspiration for our young indigenous people in Moree. [He is] definitely an emerging leader."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
