The rain held off and the sun came out for Armidale Jockey Club's full-TAB March 26 meet.
And it was a good day for the locals with Armidale-based Stirling Osland bagging a double.
Bean Rocking storm homed with Brooke Stower aboard to break his maiden in the 1100m handicap.
Then Ben Looker and Windabull held off a fast finishing Lord of the Sun in the class 1 over 1100m.
It was Looker's second win for the day as well after winning the previous, open 1400m aboard Jacob Perrett's Epic Ranger.
The day started with Brett Cavanough's Guys Pick guided home by Cejay Graham to a win in the fillies and mare's maiden plate over 1400m.
The colts, geldings and enitre's equivalent was won by Colt Prosser's Royal Kew, ridden by Peter Graham.
Italian Tune, trained by Brad Munro and ridden by Courtney Bellamy, snared the 1900m handicap by a whisker while Craig Clegg's The Affirmative rounded out the winners in the 1100m Benchmark 58.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
