The Guyra Super Spuds might have missed out on hitting the field in 2022 but they have hit the ground running in their return year.
The Spuds hosted the Werris Creek Magpies in league tag, under 18s and men's trial matches on Saturday.
League tag started proceedings and, with a number of players returning to Guyra to play for their hometown, they put in a strong showing.
They led for the majority of the match until the Magpies landed two late tried to win 22-16, with Kyiesha Landsborough scoring a double and Kiarna Landsborough crossing for one.
The re-introduction of an under 18s competition to Group 19 saw Guyra pull together a strong side coming off title wins throughout their junior careers.
They again proved their strength with dominant 28-12 victory against Werris Creek.
Rave Brazier bagged a brace while Ryan Jones, Oscar Atkin and Ben Reinke all crossed for tries in the win.
In the men's the visitors were too strong, winning 30-10.
Busta Gee, Mark Walker were the Guyra try-scorers.
President Grant Robertson was rapt with the hit out.
"Considering Werris Creek had played two previous trials all of our teams did very well," he said.
"With more fitness and game time we will be a lot stronger.
"Having said that, the girls were only a few minutes away from a win, the under 18s were quite dominant and the men's side competed well considering the penalty count against them, which made it impossible to hold the Creek out forever."
The Group 19 senior rugby league competition is due to start on April 15.
At this stage, the Super Spuds are scheduled to face the Tingha Tigers.
Robertson said they have a big day planned.
"We are back at home for round one against Tingha and everyone is already pumped up for that," he said.
"It will also be our community partnership match and we will be wearing special uniforms in support of the Guyra Volunteer Rescue Association.
"It should be a huge day."
The draw is subject to change after several objections to last week's release.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
