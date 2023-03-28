The Armidale Express
University of New England introduces undergraduate certificate in urban and regional planning

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 29 2023 - 5:00am
The University of New England needs to create courses for town planners says Tamworth's University Reference Group (URG) chair Mitch Hanlon.
The shortage of town planners across all 128 NSW councils is so dire that some are having to search overseas for talent, the Country Mayors Association claims.

