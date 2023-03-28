Crew personal best times and two podium finishes including a stunning gold medal win capped off the rowing season for The Armidale School at the NSW Schoolgirl and Schoolboy Head of the River regattas at the Sydney International Regatta Centre on March 18 and 19.
The largest TAS team ever to take to the water at SIRC put on a strong display, with crews well in the mix in every event.
The campaign got off to a stunning start on March 18 with Georgia Henderson having a comfortable win in her heat of the Year 8 girls Single Scull over 1000m in a time of 4:20.51 then backing it up with a stunning row to take the gold medal in the final.
Snaring the lead in the first 200m, Georgia clocked 2:03.07 at the 500m mark, more than two seconds over her nearest rival, but powered home in the second half of the race, extending her advantage to cross the line in 4:16.65, more than eight seconds in front.
Despite winning the event at the Kings/PLC Regatta a fortnight previously, Georgia, who only started sculling earlier this year, said she was still nervous going into the race.
"I was pretty stressed before the race but my coach Mr MacDougall had a talk with me which really helped," Georgia said.
"My start was pretty good but I was a bit nervous as I knew the time recorded by the girl in the lane next to me in her heat, and she got away a bit earlier.
"At about 70 metres I caught up with her and we were still close at the 500, then in the second half I was in a really good mindset and focused on being long and strong with my strokes.
"Towards the end I could hear the TAS team cheering from the bank and that gave me heaps of motivation to finish well," she said.
The senior girls quad place fourth in their final over 2000m in a time of 7:50.44, setting a new personal best, having come first in their heat.
On the Sunday it was the chance for the boys, with the highlight being a bronze medal for the TAS 2nds Quad (Lennox Neilson, Henry Kirton, Louis Ross, Jack McCook, cox Jenna Hattingh) in the final of the schoolboys Second Quad over 2000m, crossing the line in 7:16:72. The TAS 1sts Quad (Toby Inglis, Callan Lawrence, Fred Kearney, Wiley Wright, cox Eliza Crawford) recorded a PB of 6:55.45 in the final of the Schoolboys Firsts Quad, finishing fourth.
TAS rowing co-ordinator Ben MacDougall said it was a wonderful end to the season, with all crews finishing at their peak.
"The regattas were the culmination of months of training and commitment and everyone got off the water knowing they had done their best," he said.
"Apart from the medal success it was also particularly exciting as it was the first time we boated a junior boys crew at the Head of the River.
"In addition to our junior girls, they all have a bright future in the sport and it also promises well for the future of the TAS rowing program," he said.
The TAS team also contributed to the regatta's success off the water, with most rowers also volunteering as boat holders at the start line throughout the two days.
