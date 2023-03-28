On the Sunday it was the chance for the boys, with the highlight being a bronze medal for the TAS 2nds Quad (Lennox Neilson, Henry Kirton, Louis Ross, Jack McCook, cox Jenna Hattingh) in the final of the schoolboys Second Quad over 2000m, crossing the line in 7:16:72. The TAS 1sts Quad (Toby Inglis, Callan Lawrence, Fred Kearney, Wiley Wright, cox Eliza Crawford) recorded a PB of 6:55.45 in the final of the Schoolboys Firsts Quad, finishing fourth.