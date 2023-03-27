The Armidale Express
A strong finished for newcomer

Updated March 27 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:19pm
IDEAL conditions and a commitment to finding pace and rhythm early paid off for Isabella Henderson who lead home a team of 161 from The Armidale School in the two kilometre Coffs Ocean Swim on March 26.

