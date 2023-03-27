The Armidale Express
Sustainable Water Futures Armidale Region launches survey about water use

By Newsroom
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Gara River, which is a local water source, at Blue Hole. Photo courtesy of Terry Cook

A local group has launched a survey seeking views from all residents in the Armidale local government area about water use in the region.

