A local group has launched a survey seeking views from all residents in the Armidale local government area about water use in the region.
Sustainable Water Futures Armidale Region is a community group within Sustainable Living Armidale.
Its convenor, Kate Boyd, said the group said they set up the survey to start a conversation with residents about what matters to them when it comes to water security and the future.
"We want to hear from many different people about what is important to them, whether the last drought changed their water use, and what they want considered in planning for future water security," Kate said.
The survey is for all the residents in Armidale and Guyra and the surrounding rural areas.
March 22 was World Water Day and Kate said that was a good time to reflect on how water is used and managed locally.
"Including in droughts with climate change, and on the rivers from which we take water."
Guyra and Armidale get water from the Gara River which flows through Blue Hole into the Macleay River then towards Bellbrook and Kempsey.
One option that Armidale Regional Council is considering is to also take water from the Oaky River via a dam, pumps and pipeline.
Both Gara and Oaky Rivers provide flows to the Macleay through Oxley Wild Rivers National Park.
"We will use the survey responses to inform our community about the range of views on the region's water future. A summary of results will be given to Armidale Regional Council," Kate said.
"We aim to collaborate with our council and community in seeking water security for people and nature.
"Let's learn from each other's perspectives then creatively explore solutions to enable us all to live sustainably with water," she said.
