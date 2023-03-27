What we like about election day

I always enjoy working on election day.
After a campaign and the build-up, and even a prepoll period where much of the electorate has already voted, the day itself still has a different feeling.
It could be the democracy sausages, although this year I went for a bacon and egg roll at Newling Public School - thanks to Jennie Waters and Justine Watts pictured above.
It could be camaraderie between different political stripes outside the polling booths.
While they all add to colour of election day, I believe it's the anticipation as we wait for the results that really makes the day.
We always see some type of change. Every election there are MPs who are spending their last days in the job, and then there are days like Saturday where we see the government change.
This is only the third time it has happened in NSW over the last 30 years.
Although we have seen premiers come and go.
If the new premier Chris Minns is still there in 2027, he will become the first premier since Bob Carr in 1999-2003 to last a full term.
Since Bob Carr's resignation we've seen Morris Iemma, Kristina Kenneally, Barry O'Farrell, Mike Baird, Gladys Berejiklian and Dominic Perrottet not make it from one polling day to the next as Premier for a host of reasons.
Closer to home, the result in Northern Tablelands - like the result of which party would form the next NSW government - was known very early, before 8pm.
As counting continues, Adam Marshall was returned overwhelmingly as the state Member for Northern Tablelands, picking up 70 per cent of the vote.
Labor's Yvonne Langenberg was second with 10 per cent, and both Elizabeth O'Hara from The Greens and Michael Hay from Shooters, Fishers & Farmers are on almost five per cent, looking at the results on Monday morning.
Labor is confident its vote could increase to 16 or 18 per cent once all the votes are counted.
There are six others - two independents and four minor parties - and the best of them was a candidate we never saw during the campaign: Peter O'Loghlin from the Legalise Cannabis Party with 2.57 per cent!
Looking forward we wish Mr Marshall all the best for another four year term, which unlike our premiers over the last two decades, he has shown he can still be there when we all have to vote again.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
