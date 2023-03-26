The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Uralla's Seasons of New England celebrates 10th year of success with thousands through the gates

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 26 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Seasons of New England expo has come a long way, celebrating its 10th year in style on Saturday, March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.