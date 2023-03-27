The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Nationals' Kevin Anderson and Adam Marshall set to join the opposition benches after winning Tamworth and Northern Tablelands

Eva Baxter
Breanna Chillingworth
By Eva Baxter, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New England Nationals members Adam Marshall and Kevin Anderson stormed to victory in the Northern Tablelands and Tamworth electorates but their jobs are set to become harder as they sit on the opposition benches for the first time in their careers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.