DOCTORS from outside the region are causing growing frustration locally by using robotic arm technology located at a New England hospital.
The arm has been used by nearly 200 patients in knee-replacement surgery and is the only one of its kind in regional NSW.
Dr Neil Ferguson spent two years trying to get the equipment to the region and has been the main surgeon involved with it at Armidale Private Hospital.
While thrilled with the equipment, he said a rise in doctors from outside the region "cherry-picking" patients is now happening.
"The one downside to it being here is that it appears to attract fly-in, fly-out surgeons who come in and cherry-pick private patients using the robot," Dr Ferguson said.
"It's a bit of a shame; hopefully that will only be a temporary thing because local doctors are like gold dust at the moment.
"Any surgeon or doctor who is willing to move their family to a regional town to work in public and private hospitals should be the ones being supported," he said.
A crisis meeting was held in February to address the chronic GP shortage following the loss of 13 doctors from Armidale.
The Mako system used is a highly advanced, surgeon-controlled robotic arm that increases the accuracy of total knee replacements, and is the only one between Newcastle and the Gold Coast.
The robot constructs a 3D model using a pre-operative CT scan and generates a plan around minute variations in a patient's anatomy.
When the surgeon prepares the bone for implant, the robotic arm guides the surgeon within a predefined area to ensure placement accuracy, alignment of the implant and minimal disruption to the soft tissue.
Most of the patients live in Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Tenterfield to access the Mako robot.
A few have come from Moree, Tamworth and Narrabri.
"I'm already seeing an improvement in how my patients have recovered and their response to it," Dr Ferguson said.
"The interesting ones are the people who have both knees done; one before it arrived and one with the robot.
"A lot of them have said it's been a quicker recovery with the arm and the ongoing feedback tends to suggest that.
"I've never really had any hesitations and the robotic side of surgery will continue to progress as the years go on."
Dr Ferguson said any misconceptions on the technology are usually cleared up straight away and patients are excited to be part of operation.
"At the end of the day it's a robotic arm, it's not an autonomous robot who's doing the operation for me," he said.
"It's there to guide and enable me to put the knee replacement in an optimal way for that patient."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
