Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM said he feels special to be given the Keys to the City of Armidale.
"I feel honoured and delighted that people think that what I have done here justifies getting that reward," Mr Deakin said.
The award was officially confirmed during the ordinary meeting at the Armidale Regional Council's Rusden Street chambers on March 23.
He has been recognised for his achievements in architecture, creating the original design and idea of hundreds of buildings in Armidale.
A date for the official ceremony is yet to be announced.
The Armidale Lookout, NERAM, Hanna's Arcade, The Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place are just a few iconic buildings he has designed.
He has also designed many smaller projects at numerous locations, including schools, hospitals, churches and even won an award for designing the Armidale Mall.
And yet, Mr Deakin is quick to acknowledge the others who he has worked with, including his two secretaries, other architects, draftspeople and builders who have helped turn his ideas into reality.
Mr Deakin moved to Armidale from Sydney in the 1970s and co-established Magoffin and Deakin architecture firm with his then-business partner Reg Magoffin.
He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for services to the community, particularly in the field of architecture in 2000.
It has been about 10 years since the keys to the city were last handed to the University of New England (UNE) in 2013 to mark a double event; the 150th anniversary of Armidale and the 75th anniversary of UNE.
