What's on in Armidale: Seasons of New England, theatre and races

Friday
The rental crisis comes to the screen at the Playhouse Theatre tonight in a comedy that follows four millennial housemates on the verge of eviction.
The four housemates trawl Sydney's dire rental market in search of a new place to call home in this award-winning film.
It takes a satirical look at today's housing and job market and the hilarious trials and tribulations that come along with it.
The independently financed film has screened at Sydney Film Festival, CinefestOZ and Brisbane international Film Festival this year.
Saturday
More than 120 stallholders will be selling their wares at the annual Seasons of New England market on Saturday.
More than 8000 visitors are expected to attend the market, running from 9am to 9.30pm.
The markets run until 5pm, when the venue switches gear for an after-party.
Your $5 admission ticket is good for the entire time, which includes a lantern parade to celebrate Earth Hour and two live bands to close the night.
Kings Canyon will play from 7.45pm to 8.30pm and the legendary band The Badloves will close out the market playing until 10pm.
Sunday
Armidale Racecourse will host the Rabb Races meeting on Sunday, with the barrier opening for the first race at 1.16pm.
It's a seven-race TAB race meeting, with tote and local bookmakers and full bar and catering facilities. Enrty cost is $10.
March 31 - April 4
Looking ahead, a team of locals at Deepwater is gearing up to deliver the town's beloved art show again.
It will feature guest artists and work by local creatives and artisans against a backdrop of music, workshops and food at Deepwater's School of Arts.
