Smoke will rise over parts of the Northern Tablelands as firefighters work to burn away potential fuel for bush fires.
There will be two hazard reduction burns in the New England region over the next couple of days, the larger of which will be in the Basin Nature Reserve and supervised by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
The controlled burn started in the afternoon of March 22 and is expected to cover approximately 2200 hectares.
Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes.
Since the fires are planned and under supervision, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is asking residents who see signs of a fire to check Hazards Near Me or the NSW RFS website for more information before calling triple zero.
Residents are also advised to avoid driving in this area until the work has been completed.
"There will be a number of NPWS firefighting units driving and working in the vicinity for several days during the operation," Mr Simmon said.
If drivers must pass through, they are advised to slow down, keep windows up and turn headlights on.
The RFS says wet weather has created the perfect conditions for mitigation teams to begin these controlled fires in the Basin Nature Reserve and a second one near Hanging Rock (10km Southeast of Nundle).
"We've only got a small window of opportunity at Hanging Rock so we're taking the opportunity to get it done," NSW RFS Tamworth District Inspector Steve Carstens said.
The goal of these controlled fires is to reduce fuel loads so future bush fires don't spread as quickly.
"Because of where Hanging Rock is there's only a month or so each year when you can burn [the fuel]. We've got good conditions at the moment to be able to do it without the fire taking off," Mr Carstens said.
Mr Carstens said between the volunteers and members of the mitigation team, more than 40 people will be involved in maintaining a safe zone around the burn at Hanging Rock.
He also said the RFS is considering an extension to the bushfire danger period currently set to expire on March 31.
During this period fires are not allowed to be started without a fire permit.
If the extension passes, fire permits will continue to be required until the end of April.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
