RFS conducting burns in Hanging Rock and Basin Nature Reserve

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 23 2023 - 5:00pm
NSW National Parks and the Rural Fire Service are conducting two controlled burns, one in the Basin Nature Reserve and the other near Hanging Rock. Picture from file

Smoke will rise over parts of the Northern Tablelands as firefighters work to burn away potential fuel for bush fires.

