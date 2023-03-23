POLICE have issued a statewide appeal to find a woman who disappeared more than two days ago.
Kara Symington has links to Armidale and the New England but has not been seen since she left a home in Tweed Heads just before dawn on Tuesday, March 21.
Police said the 41-year-old left the residence about 5.40am, but failed to return and can not be contacted.
Tweed-Byron police were alerted to her disappearance and have launched investigations to find her.
Police said Kara is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall with a thin build.
She has brown hair and a ruddy complexion, police said.
Kara was last seen wearing a light purple t-shirt, short black skirt, black shoes and was carrying a multi-coloured backpack at the time.
Police said she is known to frequent the Tweed area, as well as other parts of northern NSW and southeast Queensland.
Anyone who with information on her whereabout or who sees Kara is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.
