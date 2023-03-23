The Armidale Express
Northern Tablelands 2023 election: Early voting popular with almost 13,000 votes cast

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Greens candidate Elizabeth O'Hara, Nationals MP Adam Marshall, Labor volunteers Sean Maguire and Caroline Chapman outside Armidale Town Hall on March 23. Picture by Laurie Bullock

Almost 13,000 votes have already been cast in the state election across the Northern Tablelands electorate.

Local News

