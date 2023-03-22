The Armidale Express
The Armidale School team off to 2km Coffs Coast Ocean Swim

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:06am, first published 5:30am
Eryn Benham, Tom Crowley, Will Glover, Reegan Jackson, Sofia Paris, (front) Maddy Nicholls and Alice Bourne get ready to wear blue caps to promote positive mental health in the Coffs Coast Ocean Swim. Picture supplied

A record team of 142 students, 14 parents and seven staff from The Armidale School will be taking a positive message about mental health to the water on Sunday, March 26 when they take part in the iconic 2km Coffs Coast Ocean Swim.

