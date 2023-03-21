The Armidale Express
Teenager Georgia Whibley breaks women's record in national billy boiling competition at AgQuip.

By Mitchell Craig
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Georgia Whibley on her way to breaking a national record in women's billy boiling. Picture supplied.

An Armidale school can lay claim to a new national champion after teenager Georgia Whibley won a prestigious billy boiling competition.

