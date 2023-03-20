Saturday, 25 March is NSW state election day when residents will head to the polls and vote for their preferred state member.
But if you're someone that likes to beat the crowd or won't be around on election day there are ways you can vote early.
Early voting centres are opened on Saturday, March 18 and close on Friday, March 24.
The early voting centre in Armidale is located at the town hall.
Ten candidates will contest the election. At the ballot draw on March 9, the following order was determined:
You may be eligible to vote in person before election day at an early voting centre for a state election if you:
For more details visit: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/
