A MAN could soon walk from jail after pulling a knife on another man and stabbing him in the ribs during a fight over a stolen head torch.
Tamworth District Court heard that while Jake Carter was the first one to cop a punch to the head, it did not excuse him then knifing the man that hit him.
Carter, now 27, pleaded guilty to recklessly wounding a then 40-year-old man in Armidale on the night of February 27, 2022, by stabbing him in the left side of his ribs.
The pair had been wrestling out the front of a home after Carter took a head torch belonging to the victim from a friend's house, the court heard.
Judge Andrew Coleman convicted Carter and sentenced him to one-year-and-nine-months behind bars, with 12 months non-parole.
After time served since his arrest in February, 2022, he will be eligible for release at the end of this month.
The court heard details of Carter's difficult background, and reports were tendered from a forensic psychologist and a psychiatrist.
Defence barrister Stuart Bouveng said Carter hadn't had an easy time in jail, with "60-odd days in his cell" due to lockdowns.
Crown solicitor Andrew Passlow accepted Carter was punched first, but said the victim had suffered a serious wound in the stabbing.
Ms Passlow said the offending was aggravated because Carter had been on parole at the time.
The document detailing how the stabbing unfolded shows the victim went to a friend's house in Armidale about lunchtime on February 27, 2022, to lend the residents a head torch.
He left the house without realising he had forgotten to take it with him, and in the meantime, Carter went to the house and took the head torch.
When the victim went back to the house to get the head torch he couldn't find it, and assumed Carter had taken it. He became aggressive.
About 6pm, Carter returned the torch to the Armidale house and apologised, then left three hours later, as the victim arrived.
"You're the f***ing prick that stole my head torch," the victim told Carter, according to the agreed facts.
The man punched Carter in the head, causing him to fall over a hedge, and the pair wrestled.
The victim saw Carter was armed with a knife with a curved blade, and when the fight broke up and he lay on the ground, he could feel a stab wound "sucking air" and he was finding it hard to breathe.
He went to hospital, while Carter rode his bike back to his place.
The victim remained in hospital for three nights and was treated for a 6cm stab wound, air and blood in his chest cavity, and a 3cm laceration to his lung, which had to be sealed with four staples.
"It is accepted that the offender was acting in self defence in response to the initial assault by the victim and the ensuing wrestle, but the actions of the offender was not reasonable in the circumstances," the agreed facts said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
