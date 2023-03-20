DETECTIVES are investigating what they claim could be a commercial drug supply operation after highway officers stopped a suspicious van on the New England Highway.
Peel Highway Patrol officers stopped the white van on the highway at Glencoe and discovered a man was sleeping in the vehicle while a woman was driving on Friday.
The 32-year-old woman behind the wheel allegedly tested positive for methamphetamines when tested on the roadside.
Police then decided to search the van and discovered several suspicious items, at the roadside stop between Guyra and Glen Innes.
READ ALSO:
Detectives from Inverell were called and a crime scene was set up, before officers discovered goods they will allege are used in the manufacture of commercial drugs.
The van as well as the goods were seized, and will now undergo specialist forensic analysis.
Police will allege a number of documents found inside were fraudulently made or obtained and are subject to further investigations.
The woman was later charged with traffic offences and possessing a fraudulent driver's licence.
Police checks on the 29-year-old man sleeping inside reveal he was subject to an apprehended violence order issued in Queensland. He was charged with breaching an AVO.
Police have confirmed investigations continue and further charges could be laid in relation to the seizure.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.