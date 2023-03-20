The Armidale Express
Detectives called in after suspicious goods discovered by Peel Highway Patrol on New England Highway

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:07pm
Police officers comb through the goods after the van was stopped on the New England Highway. Picture supplied by NSW Police

DETECTIVES are investigating what they claim could be a commercial drug supply operation after highway officers stopped a suspicious van on the New England Highway.

