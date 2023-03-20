Mid North Coast Police have identified the man whose body was found on a beach in Bonny Hills on Sunday, March 19.
While they cannot release his name until all family members have been notified, they say he was a 47-year-old man from Armidale.
The man was staying in a caravan park near Spooney's Bay.
He had told others he was going for a walk on the beach on Saturday night, but did not return.
Detectives were at the site on Monday March 20, but do not believe his death was suspicious or self-harm.
They will now await post mortem results before determining the cause of death.
Emergency services were called to Spooney's Bay at Bonny Hill on Sunday March 19 at 9:30am after receiving reports of a male body found nearby.
Members of the public allegedly located the body before contacting police.
A crime scene was established, but police said they were not classing the death as suspicious.
Locals said the incident was a surprise.
"It's a very hidden beach," one man told the Port News.
"Only locals seem to go there - it's a known fishing spot."
Spooney's Bay is an non-patrolled section of beach located between Rainbow Beach and Bartletts Beach.
