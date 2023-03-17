The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A new GP will soon be welcomed to Armidale after loss of 13

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new GP has been recruited to start at a medical centre in Armidale. Picture by Rachel Gray

"It's a drop in the ocean," said Armidale doctor Martin Danke, but the regional city has finally recruited its first general practitioner since 13 recently relocated or retired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.