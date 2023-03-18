UNIQUE is a word becoming interchangeable with Uralla.
A sense of excitement has come upon the small town, and residents have been busy tidying the place up.
On Monday, March 20, a production crew will check in, and spend up to a week filming the people and places that make the community tick.
ABC Back Roads, presented by journalist Heather Ewart, is a show taking national audiences along roads less travelled.
Mayor Robert Bell is a fan of Ms Ewart, and her eye for quirks.
"And Uralla's got plenty of them," he said.
Member of Uralla Shire Business Chamber Teresa French said the program rang her husband years ago about his business, Thunder Graphics, which makes model ships and planes worth up to $100,000.
She said the town has been quite intrigued.
"Individuals have been going around and just cleaning up the place, and tidying up the streets, and doing the gardens," she said.
She and her husband have lived in Uralla for 11 years.
"We love it here, we really enjoy it. It's a thriving town, and it has huge potential," she said.
Other unique stop offs for Ms Ewart and the crew include the Phoenix Foundry, specialising in creating cast bronze memorial and commemorative plaques, the Uralla co-op, and the Goswick Church.
Cr Bell said the church may not yet be at it's peak, when the leaves turn purple.
"But again, it's a unique environment," he said.
The mayor listed Dobson's Distillery, and the CBD with specialty shops, cake shops, sandwich places, and sushi on offer.
"I think it's a unique community and the more we can do to sell the good points, the better," he said.
The film crew visit is an opportunity to showcase what Uralla has to offer, business chamber president David Mailler said.
Through COVID, the town saw an uptick in weekend trade, and a "vibrant" café culture is developing, along with boutique shopping experiences, he said.
Local butcher Dale's Downtown Meats has been working with The Pie Mechanic, and goat farm Sunhill Dairy Goats to craft a specialty pie on offer at Seasons of New England.
The expo in Uralla Showground on March 25 bringing artisans from across New England together will be another stop on ABC's list.
Teamwork represents the ethos of the town, Mr Mailler said.
"The paddock to plate experience is in a lot of product in the main street, and that cooperation that's going on is really unique," he said.
ABC Back Roads season 10 will air in 2024.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
