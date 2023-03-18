The Armidale Express
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Watch

Uralla: Heather Ewart is checking in to the small town to film ABC Back Roads

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 19 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNIQUE is a word becoming interchangeable with Uralla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.